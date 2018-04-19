Tristan Thompson Heads to Indianapolis for Playoffs a Week After Khloé Kardashian Gave Birth

Tristan Thompson has left Cleveland.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers player was spotted leaving with his team for Indianapolis, where they’ll play game 3 of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday and game 4 on Sunday.

The trip marks the first time Thompson has left Cleveland since his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their child, a baby girl, named True Thompson, on April 12. The couple welcomed their daughter amid a slew of allegations that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian, 33, multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Thompson is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby.

Other insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian desperately wants to return to Los Angeles to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. (Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip Tuesday to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday early, but they’ve since returned to L.A.)

Whether Thompson plays during Friday and Sunday’s games will be telling: The power forward didn’t play a single minute during the Cavs’ second-round playoff home victory against the Pacers on Wednesday and played a total of just two minutes at Sunday’s first-round playoff game.

Thus far, the future of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status remains unclear, but sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”