Basketball Fans Taunt Tristan Thompson with 'Khloé' Chant as He Shoots Free Throws

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have won Tuesday’s game, but Toronto Raptors fans certainly put the heat on Tristan Thompson.

While Thompson — who is originally from Toronto — was shooting free throws during the Cavs’ first playoff game against the Raptors, fans in the stadium began leading a “Khloé” chant, seemingly to taunt him regarding the allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

Thompson, 27, appeared unfazed by the jeers and made his shots. Though it was a tight game that ended in overtime, the Cavs ultimately won 113-112.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

News of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke just days before Khloé, 33, gave birth to a baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Khloé is staying put at Thompson’s home in Cleveland with her baby girl “indefinitely.”

Another source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Khloé is “in a really good place” and “feels whole” with her first child.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”

Though the new mom has yet to publicly comment on the allegations, her sister Kim Kardashian West addressed the scandal during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.

“Poor Khloé,” said Kim, 37. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

But for the sake of her 20-day-old niece, Kim said she is doing her best to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”