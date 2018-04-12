Tristan Thompson Was Excused from Practice to Be with Khloé Kardashian for Baby's Birth

Tristan Thompson didn’t hit the court Thursday due to his daughter’s birth.

The 27-year-old NBA power forward was excused from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ film session and practice hours after he and girlfriend Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby girl, according to multiple reports.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A team spokesperson for the Cavaliers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED GALLERY: New Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Heartbreak: Everything We Know About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

#Cavs said Tristan Thompson was excused from practice for the birth of his daughter. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 12, 2018

Tristan Thompson was excused from the Cavs film session on Thursday, per a team spokesman. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 12, 2018

RELATED: KUWTK Filmed Khloé Kardashian Giving Birth and Dealing with Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

The Cavs are scheduled to practice Friday ahead of their first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland on Sunday.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Thompson — who is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship — was pictured outside the Cleveland hospital where Kardashian, 33, gave birth.

Can confirm Tristan Thompson was indeed at Hillcrest. He has since left, however. #Khloe @wkyc pic.twitter.com/s6xPVSTnpJ — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 12, 2018

The arrival of his second child comes one day after he was booed during Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks following allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women; a source alleged to PEOPLE that he is “a serial cheater.”

Splash News Online

On April 10, videos surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” an insider told PEOPLE about the new parents and her family following the arrival. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

Khloé’s momager, Kris Jenner, also confirmed the birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that she’s “blessed” by her ninth grandchild.