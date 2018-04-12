Tristan Thompson Was Excused from Practice to Be with Khloé Kardashian for Baby's Birth

Karen Mizoguchi
April 12, 2018 04:23 PM

Tristan Thompson didn’t hit the court Thursday due to his daughter’s birth.

The 27-year-old NBA power forward was excused from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ film session and practice hours after he and girlfriend Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby girl, according to multiple reports.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A team spokesperson for the Cavaliers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Cavs are scheduled to practice Friday ahead of their first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Thompson — who is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship — was pictured outside the Cleveland hospital where Kardashian, 33, gave birth.

The arrival of his second child comes one day after he was booed during Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks following allegations that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women; a source alleged to PEOPLE that he is “a serial cheater.”

Splash News Online

On April 10, videos surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” an insider told PEOPLE about the new parents and her family following the arrival. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

Khloé’s momager, Kris Jenner, also confirmed the birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that she’s “blessed” by her ninth grandchild.

