Tristan Thompson Celebrates Birthday with Private Bash After Khloé Kardashian's Baby Shower

The Kardashians had a very busy Saturday!

After Khloé‘s extravagant baby shower to celebrate her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the mom-to-be and her family celebrated the NBA player’s upcoming 27th birthday with a private dinner hosted by Remy Martin, which took over the entire ground floor of Beauty & Essex Los Angeles.

Though Thompson’s big day isn’t really until Tuesday, the early, over-the-top shindig included decorations like long, sleek, mirrored-glass tables set with bottles of Remy Martin and an illuminated balloon sculpture spelling out his name.

Almost all of the Kardashian-Jenner family members showed up to celebrate the happy occasion, including Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Unsurprisingly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were some of the first to pose in the customized photo background before sitting down to dinner along with other guests, including Thompson’s teammates’ Lebron James, Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson, and his agent Rich Paul. Singer Justine Skye, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky, and of course Thompson’s mom, Andrea Thompson, were also in attendance.

The group enjoyed a family-style meal of the restaurants kale and apple salad, oven braised chicken meatballs, filet mignon, Mexican street corn ravioli and the popular Les, Nyc doughnuts for dessert.

After guests chowed down, Khloé jumped on the mic to lead the entire party in singing “Happy Birthday,” although Thompson later took over to thank Remy Martin for hosting the soiree — and to thank everyone else for coming to celebrate with him.

Toward the end of the night, the dinner party was also joined by The Weeknd.

And after months of laying low to focus on her pregnancy, Kylie was ready to enjoy her mom’s night out at the party, documenting the entire evening from getting ready with her BFF Jordyn Woods to sharing a picture with the birthday boy himself and their matching bling.

Jenner continued to keep the selfie game strong at the party, where she posed with sisters Khloé and Kourtney.

Kendall also shared a silly pic with her younger sibling to Instagram, captioning it, “love you, mean it.”