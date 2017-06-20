Trista Sutter Says Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Is ‘Traumatized’ After Watching Her Mom Suffer a Terrifying Seizure in Croatia

Trista Sutter has said that her 8-year-old daughter Blakesley Grace is likely still struggling to cope with the terrifying moment the former Bachelorette star fell into her lap while suffering a seizure during a family trip to Croatia earlier this month.

“She was traumatized, and I think she probably still is a bit,” Sutter, 44, said of her daughter during an interview aired on Good Morning America. “I’m laying on her with my eyes wide open, rolling back in my head; my jaw clenched. I’m shaking.”

Sutter said she became dizzy and nauseous during a tour in the Balkans with her husband, Ryan, and their children, Blakesley and son Maxwell “Max” Alston, 9, “and then the next thing I knew, I was in the stream.”

“I heard Blakesley screaming, ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ ” Ryan recalled of the chaotic moments. “I looked up and Trista had fallen on to Blakesley in sort of a convulsive-type of state.”

He added to GMA: “I was checking [Trista’s] pulse. She wasn’t breathing, she was turning sort of blue.”

Sutter said she can only describe her state as a “white euphoria,” adding, “A lot of people have talked about near-death experiences — I don’t know if that’s what I had.”

Local doctors couldn’t find anything wrong with the otherwise healthy mother and advised Sutter to see a neurologist when she got back to the U.S.

“Life is fragile,” she told GMA. “It’s precious and you need to take the time to enjoy it and the people around you.”

She added, “Seizures are not pretty. It’s embarrassing to lose control of your body. And I think a lot of people feel alone out there, and I want them to know that they’re not.”

Trista was the first Bachelorette to star on the ABC reality series in January 2003 and later married Ryan in December 2003.