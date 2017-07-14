How the First Bachelorette Trista Met the Love of Her Life in Ryan Sutter (and Made it Last!)

In June 2017, while on a family vacation in Croatia, Trista suffered a seizure. Afterward, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience, including how it reminded her that she "has an expiration date" and needs to "live life to the fullest." She added a special thank you to her husband in the post, too. "Without you, I don't know that I would be here today," she wrote. "You are my everything and I love you forevermore."