Real World: Las Vegas Star Trishelle Cannatella Says 'I Do' in 'Fairy Tale' New Orleans Wedding

From the City of Sin to happily ever after.

Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle Cannatella tied the knot with pilot John Hensz in New Orleans over the weekend.

“My wedding was absolutely perfect,” Cannatella told TooFab. “Our officiant was one of my friends, Saul Friedman, who got ordained online just for our wedding, gave a hilarious account of John and I’s first date and even did a little play on The Real World. ‘This is the true story…’ ”

The bride, who caused a stir on the 2002-2003 season of the MTV reality show for a pregnancy scare with one of her castmates, wed in front of 150 guests. Katie Cooley (née Doyle), who participated in several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge with Cannatella, and America’s Next Top Model alum Brittany Brower served as bridesmaids.

“Trishelle’s wedding was phenomenal and beautiful,” Cooley wrote on Facebook. “By far the most stunning wedding I’ve ever seen!”

Cannatella shared an image of herself in her wedding dress on Instagram, explaining that the big event included “4 outfit changes in 24 hours.”

4 outfit changes in 24 hours 😂 thank you @idobridalcouture for my beautiful @liancarlodesign wedding dress! ❤👰🏼 A post shared by Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Day after the wedding shenanigans with my best friends and my husband! ❤ A post shared by Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:55am PST

The bride told TooFab that she arrived to the ceremony by horse and carriage, and entertainment for the night included a jazz band and an extravagant fireworks show.

“It was really like a fairy tale,” she said. “The food was incredible and our flowers were beautiful. John and I couldn’t have imagined our day would be more perfect.”

The newlyweds will start off their marriage on a honeymoon that includes stops in Tahiti, Moorea and New Zealand.

“We both agree this is the best time of our lives but the most special thing was all the friends and family who traveled from so many different places to spend this day with us,” the Real World vet, who has also appeared in several movies and as a Playboy model, shared. “I feel so lucky.”