Tricia Helfer, Star of Lucifer & Battlestar Galactica, Files for Divorce from Husband of 13 Years

Actress Tricia Helfer is parting ways with husband Jonathan Marshall after 13 years of marriage.

The 43-year-old star, who currently stars in Fox’s Lucifer and is best known for playing the humanoid Cylon Number Six in the Battlestar Galactica series from 2004-2009, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason of their split, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Helfer and Marshall, a lawyer, wed in October 2003 and she listed their official separation date as May 12, 2017.

Tricia Helfer in Battlestar Galactica Sci-Fi Channel/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, the Canadian model-turned-actress is requesting neither she nor he is paid spousal support.

The pair, who had a prenuptial agreement to divide their property, share no children.

In December, Helfer purchased a new home in Sherman Oaks, California, for under $2 million, according to Variety.

Lucifer airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.