Trevor Noah Reveals When He Feels Sexiest — and More Candid Confessions

Trevor Noah is dishing about what makes him feel sexiest — and what his close friends really think about him.

The Daily Show host recently sat down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle for the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, where he got personal and opened up about some sides of himself that audiences rarely see.

Noah, 33, admitted to loving Rihanna‘s song “Work,” and revealed that he feels sexiest when he’s being completely himself.

“Close friends describe me as …” Cagle began.

“The opposite of shy,” Noah said, and quipped about his friends’ response: ” ‘Good lord, why won’t you shut up?’ ”

When it comes to the best advice Noah has ever received, he gave an eloquent answer, saying, “Although you may not understand it, everything is helping you. So whenever making a decision ask yourself, ‘Who are you and who do you choose to be?’ ”

Taking a slightly more serious tone, Noah admitted that his greatest extravagance is food.

“[I] never had it growing up,” he recalled. “[I] buy as it much for anybody whose around me as I can.”

Despite a difficult upbringing, one he says was riddled with fear and heartbreak, including his mother being shot in the head by his step-father, Noah retained his sense of humor when he disclosed what he’s learned to love about himself.

“My ass,” he said with a smile. “Kids used to tease me about it in school. Now, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s my ass.'”

