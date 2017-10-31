Trevor Noah Blasts Kevin Spacey for Coming Out After Sexual Assault Allegation

Trevor Noah slammed Oscar winner Kevin Spacey for coming out in the same statement in which he apologized for making alleged unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14.

On Monday, the Daily Show host kicked off his “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” segment by criticizing Spacey, whose scandal he said has lead to the literal “house of cards” that is “falling down around powerful men in Hollywood” following the onslaught of Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

“Talk about the worst time to go public with your sexuality,” said Noah, 33. “I mean, it’s always good to live your truth, but don’t use it to get out of trouble.”

“Another day, another example of a man abusing his power,” he added.

Noah, who is the first late-night host to address Spacey’s controversy, then imagined if a cop pulled the House of Cards star over for drunk driving and asked him to come out of his vehicle. “He’s like, ‘That’s not the only thing I’m willing to come out of…’ ” Noah joked.

Spacey, 58, has faced major backlash since openly gay Star Trek actor Rapp, 46, alleged that a then-26-year-old Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was 14.

In his statement, Spacey said he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

The statement was immediately criticized by high-profile gay actors including Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner, with GLAAD cautioning that the actor coming out should not “deflect” from Rapp’s allegation.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp, who went public with the alleged incident in a BuzzFeed article published Sunday, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Anthony Rapp Revealed Kevin Spacey’s Alleged Sexual Advances — ‘I Wanted to Shine a Light’

“Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article,” he added. “I have no further comment about it at this time.”

On Monday, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will not present Spacey with its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award on Nov. 20.

The Academy had announced the award in June, saying that the Oscar winner and House of Cards actor is “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.”

The rescinded award follows Netflix’s announcement that it will end House of Cards after its upcoming sixth and final season.