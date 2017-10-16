Travis Scott FaceTimes Expectant Girlfriend Kylie Jenner During N.Y.C. Performance

Making it work from coast to coast!

While Kylie Jenner is keeping a low profile in Los Angeles, her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott hasn’t slowed down his busy performance schedule — but he’s clearly still making time for the reality star, with whom he’s expecting a daughter next year, according to multiple PEOPLE sources.

During a recent appearance at the Ksubi store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, Scott — who landed his first fashion capsule collaboration with the denim brand — sent fans into a frenzy when he turned his iPhone around mid-performance to face the crowd, showing off that he was FaceTiming with Jenner, 20.

Travis face timing with Kylie at the @ksubi X Travis scott after party 🦋🔥📱 (via @trvplord.o) A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

@travisscott getting lit ++ Collection online now at ksubi.com #ksubi #travisscott #ksubixtravisscott A post shared by ksubi (@ksubi) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Scott, 25. She’s been dating the rapper since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga.

Though a source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner’s famous family is uncertain about the couple’s future together because “they are worried there will be lots of drama down the road,” they’re all rallying around the parents-to-be and also appreciate what a “great guy” Scott is and how he “treats Kylie really well.”

And Jenner isn’t the only member of the family prepping for a new addition: Kim Kardashian West, 37, will welcome her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate next year, and Khloé Kardashian, 33, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris [Jenner] has been helping as well.”

According to the source, Jenner — who hasn’t publicly addressed her pregnancy but seems to be teasing the news on Snapchat — “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” the source said.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She’s already shopping like crazy.”