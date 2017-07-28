Transparent Pushes Boundaries in Season 4 as Cast Blasts Donald Trump's 'Assault on the Transgender Community'

Two days after President Donald Trump announced a controversial ban on transgender people serving in the military, PEOPLE can exclusively share the first trailer for the new season of the Emmy-winning series Transparent, as well as the cast and creators’ response to Trump’s proclamation. “We are honored to share the trailer for Transparent season 4. We feel very lucky to get to make art inspired by themes of love, home and boundaries, and how they operate in both human beings as well as nations,” the joint statement begins. “Sharing this work amidst President Trump’s continued assault on the transgender community is painful. We are outraged that he announced in a tweet that transgender people would not be allowed to serve ‘in any capacity’ in the U.S. military. It is reprehensible to deny an estimated 15,000 current trans service members, and 134,000 trans veterans, the dignity, respect and safety that they deserve,” the statement continues. “At Transparent we believe in the integrity of the trans community, which we know firsthand because we are all either trans or allies to the trans community. It is a revolutionary act for a trans person to simply leave the house and walk down the street. We tap into the incredible history of survival the trans community has achieved against all odds, knowing that our fight is noble and on the side of justice and human rights.”

“To our trans community members serving in the military and to transgender veterans: We work in solidarity with you and will continue fighting and creating art for our community’s well-being and future,” it reads. “We hope that you’ll enjoy the trailer for season 4 because our visibility and our stories are more important than ever.”

The statement concludes, “GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project is working every day to shine a bright light on all of the anti-LGBTQ actions taken by this administration, please follow them on Twitter @glaad or visit glaad.org/tap for the latest steps you can take to resist.”

