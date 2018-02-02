Tracee Ellis Ross Is Directing an Episode of black-ish This Season!

Tracee Ellis Ross is making her directorial debut on black-ish!

Ellis Ross, 45, shared the news with PEOPLE, announcing that this month she will be directing an episode that will air later this season.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m directing episode 21 of black-ish this season!”she told PEOPLE. “It’s not my first time directing, but it’s my first time directing here. I’ve gotta be honest: I’m a little bit nervous because I heard Tracee Ellis Ross only likes to receive direction in a whisper tone, while Anthony Anderson only likes direction given through song. … All jokes aside, I’m really looking forward to working with my TV family in a new capacity.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and the black-ish script Tracee Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross plays Dr. Rainbow Johnson, the hilarious matriarch of the family, on the popular sitcom.

And in 2017, the 45-year-old picked up a Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical for her portrayal of the mother of five.

Venturelli/WireImage

Dedicating her award to “all of the women, women of color — colorful people” she added, “I see you, we see you.”

“It is an honor to be on this show, black-ish,” she continued, before thanking creator Kenya Barris. “Kenya, thank you for this amazing opportunity.”