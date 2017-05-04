Shark Tank Meets Harry Potter in an Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Toy Box

It’s Shark Tank meets Harry Potter meets utter adorableness.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s The Toy Box, which shows pint-sized panelists giving the thumbs-up or thumbs-down to toy inventors.

In the clip, host and Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet introduces Joe to present his Dueling Wizards game to the judges.

Seven-year-old Noah is especially excited about the “AWWWWESOME!” invention — not least of which we he gets to test out the goods in a battle versus his fellow judges Aalyrah, Toby and Sophia Grace.

Noah is especially surprised one of the “spells” extensions of the Dueling Wizards wand he gets to try out is for “death.” Aalyrah already got her “abracadabra” on, but will Noah betray his Weasley red hair and show a streak of Slytherin to attempt the forbidden avada kadavra?

Spoiler: Probably not — this is child’s play after all.

The Toy Box airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.