Tori Spelling has hit a rough season in life.

The mother of five — she shares daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Beau, who turns 1 on Friday, with husband Dean McDermott — “is in a tough place,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

“She can get very stressed,” the source says about 44-year-old Spelling, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” says an insider.

“She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider adds. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”

On Thursday, LAPD officer Rosario Herrera said police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address, where officers responded to a “disturbance” call.

Officer Drake Madison said the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who made the call. According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

TMZ reported that Spelling called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband coming home.

The incident follows years of money woes and personal trials for the couple.

Four years ago, a cheating scandal and sex addiction landed the pair’s marriage on the rocks, which resulted in McDermott, 51, entering rehab.

“I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I’ve caused my family,” he exclusively PEOPLE in January 2014. “I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues. I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves.”

Ahead of the birth of their fifth child, Spelling and McDermott opened up to PEOPLE in October 2016 about saving their marriage following his infidelity.

“We’re in such a good place going into this pregnancy,” Spelling said of her decade-long marriage. “We’re not just still here, but we’re bonded and solidified as a couple.”

After McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling, “everything crashed,” she said. “We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild.”

Over time, and thanks to intense couples therapy and individual personal healing, “we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it,” she said.

Added Spelling: “It was one of the worst times in our lives, but it was also one of the best times. I wouldn’t change anything because if we hadn’t started talking and opened up those lines of communication, maybe we wouldn’t be here today.”