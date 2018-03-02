Tori Spelling's Son Turns 1 the Day After Police Were Called to Family Home Over 'Disturbance'

Tori Spelling‘s youngest child is celebrating his first birthday — the day after police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five children with husband Dean McDermott: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 on Friday. Beau’s birthday comes at a challenging time for Spelling, with a source telling PEOPLE the star is “in a tough place.”

On Thursday, LAPD officer Rosario Herrera told PEOPLE police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address, where officers subsequently responded to a “disturbance” call. Officer Drake Madison said the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call. According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.” TMZ also reported Spelling, 44, called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott, 51, coming home. “She can get very stressed,” the source told PEOPLE of Spelling, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home. “The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.” “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.” Last year, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about how welcoming Beau on March 2 was like coming full circle in their relationship. Tori Spelling and baby Beau Elizabeth Messina

Four years ago, a cheating scandal and sex addiction put the pair’s marriage on the rocks, which resulted in McDermott entering rehab. The emotional damage inflicted on Spelling by the affair played out on her reality show, True Tori, and many friends and fans thought the actress would leave her husband. But Spelling told PEOPLE she “never for a moment” wanted to end things.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Divorce him! Why is she staying with him? That is weak,’ ” she said. “But my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, ‘I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that.’ ”

Welcoming baby no. 5 came to symbolize a fresh start.

“Rebuilding our marriage took time,” she said. “And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It’s like a new baby in a new relationship.”

“I can’t imagine life without Beau,” added McDermott.