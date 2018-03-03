Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Celebrate Son's Birthday Together After 'Disturbance' at Their Home

Despite police responding to a “disturbance” call at their home a day before, the incident did not stop Tori Spelling from publicly celebrating her son Beau’s first birthday with her husband.

“#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤ You SO much!!” Spelling, 44, wrote as she made her social media return on Instagram Friday for the first time since Jan. 23.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also shared a home video of Beau listening to the sweet birthday messages from his mom and dad Dean McDermott.

“Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday,” McDermott shared on Instagram Friday.

The couple is also parents to daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, as well as sons Liam, 10, and Finn, 5.

Beau’s first birthday comes at a challenging time for Spelling,

A source told PEOPLE she is “in a tough place” after LAPD officers confirmed they received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. on Thursday to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address where officers subsequently responded to a “disturbance” call.

Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed.

TMZ reported that Spelling called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband coming home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“[She] internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course, she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider said. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”