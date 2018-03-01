Police Called to Tori Spelling's Los Angeles Home Over 'Disturbance'

Police responded to a “disturbance” call at Tori Spelling’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

LAPD officer Rosario Herrera says police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address. The nature of the disturbance is not yet known.

“It’s still ongoing,” Herrera says. “We have officers at that location.”

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the mother of five was described as a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Spelling has not returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ reports that Spelling called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home.

On Wednesday afternoon, all seemed to be well as The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios posted a video to her Instagram story of herself hanging out with Spelling.