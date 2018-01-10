90210 Reunion! Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering Tease a Major Spoiler About Their TV Characters

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering reunited on Tuesday to give an update on their TV characters. And spoiler alert — Donna Martin and Steve Sanders got married and had a baby!

Okay, okay, that’s just’s Spelling’s 9-month-old son Beau Dean in the sweet shot the mother of five shared to Instagram.

“Just hanging with Uncle @ianziering and #BabyBeau…” she wrote in the post’s caption, after teasing the potential update to their small screen counterparts’ storylines.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Still, Spelling did hint that she and Ziering might be down for a larger-scale return to TV. “If there were to be a reunion of sorts… what WOULD you want to see happen?” she asked, encouraging her comments to chime in with their suggestions.

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in season 9 Getty

Nothing would be more shocking than the potential of a Donna/Steve romance, considering the two were never paired together during the 10 seasons of their hit Fox show.

Last fans saw on the short-lived 90210 spinoff on The CW, she was married to soulmate David Silver (Brian Austin Green) and had baby daughter named Ruby. Though Donna and David were going through a rough patch in their marriage, all signs pointed to a reconciliation before the reboot went off the air in 2013.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and their children at the 7th Annual Santa's Secret Workshop benefiting LA Family Housing at Andaz on December 2, 2017. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, who wed in May 2006, are also parents to Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen and Liam Aaron — and she has called Beau Dean a “symbol” for a new phase their marriage.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” Spelling told PEOPLE in December. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”