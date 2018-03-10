Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Treat Their Kids to a Family Dinner Days After 'Disturbance' Call

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent time as a family with their children, days after police were called to their home.

The couple took their five children – Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 last week – out to dinner at the Black Bear Diner in Encino, California. Despite the recent incident, the group looked happy while arriving at the eatery.

McDermott, 51, was seen in Los Angeles on Thursday leaving a lawyer’s office. A source told PEOPLE that Spelling, 44, took their children to her mother Candy’s home that day.

The actor called the police to check up on his wife after she left their house on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded the building in Thousand Oaks, California, while Spelling was inside. TMZ also had a video of McDermott standing outside the office, holding Beau.

The site reported that deputies located the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum at the doctor’s office, spoke to her and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

Police and Spelling did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their children Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

A week earlier, police were called to their home over a “disturbance.” Los Angeles Police Department officer Rosario Herrera told PEOPLE authorities received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. on March 1, to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address. Officer Drake Madison said the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.” TMZ also reported Spelling called the police the night before because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

RELATED: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Celebrate Son’s Birthday Together After ‘Disturbance’ at Their Home

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course, she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”