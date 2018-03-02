Tori Spelling‘s husband Dean McDermott spoke with police after they responded to a “disturbance” call at their home on Thursday.

After officers received and responded to a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. to 44-year-old Spelling’s Woodland Hills address, McDermott was snapped speaking with two cops — one male and one female — outside of his house.

Dean McDermott and a police officer Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

In one of the photographs obtained by PEOPLE, McDermott, 51 — wearing jeans, a baby blue T-shirt and black baseball cap — appears to be showing one of the tattoos on his arm to the male officer.

And in another, McDermott has his arms folded and stares out onto the front lawn while standing next to the smiling male cop.

Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who made the call. According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

TMZ reported that Spelling called police Wednesday night because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband coming home.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

On Thursday, an insider told PEOPLE that “the last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage.”

The insider added that Spelling, who has been married to McDermott — with whom she shares five young children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and 1-year-old Beau — since 2006, “internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

Despite the numerous battles — including years of money woes and a cheating scandal — the couple has faced throughout their more than decade-long marriage, they are committed to each other and their family.

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” said the insider, “but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”