Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Kiss on Set — a Week After Police Respond to Domestic Incident

Looks like things are on the up and up for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

On Monday, the couple was photographed filming scenes in Malibu for what TMZ reported is a Sharknado TV commercial, presumably a teaser for Sharknado 6, which is scheduled to premiere in July. Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 51, appeared to be in great spirits, even sneaking in a few kisses outside their trailer. Tara Reid, Ian Ziering and Vivica A. Fox were also on set.

The shoot comes amid a chaotic couple of weeks for the couple. On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call, but according to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

On March 8, McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

Spelling and McDermott share five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 on March 2. On Friday, the family stepped out for dinner at Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, California.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”