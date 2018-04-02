Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Put 'Family First' on Easter — a Month After Domestic Disturbance

Despite a rocky March, all seems to be well between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

Both actors posted Instagrams about their family’s Easter celebrations, with Spelling, 44, sharing a photo of their festive dinner (ham, mashed potatoes and spinach) and McDermott, 51, uploading a silly animation of their five kids “dancing” in bunny suits.

“Happy Easter Every-Bunny from The McDermotts!! Hope you had a beautiful day. #familyfirst#happyeaster,” he captioned the video.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also posted a video of the children giggling during a backyard easter egg hunt.

The couple made headlines last month for a series of domestic disturbance calls.

On March 1, police were dispatched to the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call, but according to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

On March 8, McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau Michael Simon/startraks

Spelling and McDermott share five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, 1.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”