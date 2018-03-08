Cops Called to Tori Spelling's Doctor's Office Over Husband Dean McDermott's Concerns: Report

Police reportedly showed up at Tori Spelling‘s doctor’s office after her husband Dean McDermott raised his concerns.

According to TMZ, McDermott, 51, called the cops to check up on his wife after she left their house on Wednesday. Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units reportedly surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California, at around 9:45 a.m., while Spelling, 44, was inside. The outlet also has video of McDermott standing outside the office, holding the couple’s 1-year-old baby.

TMZ reports that McDermott sounded the alarm when Spelling left home with at least one of their kids, though it remains unclear why he was so concerned about her wellbeing. Deputies reportedly located the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum at the doctor’s office, spoke to her and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

Police and Spelling have not returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The incident comes one week after police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD officer Rosario Herrera told PEOPLE police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. on March 1, to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address. Officer Drake Madison said the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.” TMZ also reported Spelling called police the night before because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

The couple share five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 last week.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”