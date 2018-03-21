Tori Spelling Celebrates Her 5 Kids on First Day of Spring: 'I Water Them with Love Daily'

Tori Spelling is celebrating her five little “babes.”

The 44-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet post commemorating her children with husband Dean McDermott: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who recently turned 1.

“It’s the 1st day of #spring … I can’t believe my 4th ‘bud’ Finn has blossomed into this strong beautiful funny and kind 5 year old flower,” she captioned an adorable slideshow of photos of the mother-son pair. “I love watching all 5 of my babes blossom. I water them with love daily and empower them to grow to their fullest potential. #Liam #Stella #Hattie#Finn #Beau #WatchingMyGardenGrow.”

The actress also revealed the fun way her family celebrated National Ravioli Day.

“Our family went to @domingositaliandeli and picked up some of their homemade ravioli and sauces to prepare at home for dinner… Pink Pasta we all chose!” she captioned a photo of the dish. “It’s cheese ravioli with an amazing pink sauce. Our Princesses and Princes are very happy… all we need now is edible sparkle Parmesan! #familydinner #freshfoodmatters.”

Spelling has been spending plenty of time with her family after a chaotic few weeks earlier this month. On March 1, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told PEOPLE the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call, but according to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.”

The couple went on to celebrate their son Beau’s first birthday on March 2, but days later — on March 8 — McDermott called the police to check on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded her doctor’s office in Thousand Oaks, California, before ultimately determining that both Spelling and the children were okay, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Kiss on Set — a Week After Police Respond to Domestic Incident

REALTED VIDEO: Why Tori Spelling Went with a ‘Chic and Elevated’ Nursery Design for Her Son Beau

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”