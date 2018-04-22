Tori Spelling Pays Tribute to Father Aaron on What Would Have Been His 95th Birthday: 'My Hero'

Tori Spelling is remembering the “creative genius” she called “Dad.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum paid tribute to her father, prolific television producer Aaron Spelling, on what would have been his 95th birthday, Sunday.

“Today is the birthday of my hero…” she captioned a throwback picture of the father-daughter duo when she was a young girl. “A creative genius that touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. An inspiration on every level. The kindest and most gentle soul ever. He was loved by all but I’m lucky because I got to call him Dad.”

Tori continued, “Happy Birthday Daddy. We were all blessed to have had the time we had with you. Toto xoxo.”

The actress’ mom, Candy Spelling, also shared a dedication to her late husband on Instagram.

“Remembering the most wonderful husband and father on his birthday,” she said. “Aaron loved life and cherished all those around him! He would have been 95 years old today.”

Tori and Aaron Spelling Roger Karnbad/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News

Aaron, who produced hits like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island and Charlie’s Angels, died in June 2006 at the age of 83 from stroke complications.

Tori had a strained relationship with her parents and received just $800,000 of her father’s estimated $500 million estate. However, she told PEOPLE after Aaron’s death that they had reconciled.

“I’m grateful I recently had the opportunity to reconcile with my father and most grateful we had the chance to tell each other we loved one another before he passed away,” she said. “It’s a true blessing to have had a parent that loved me unconditionally. He had a heart as big as his talent and today, along with many others, I mourn his loss. He was a great man and even better father.”

Tori Spelling Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/Shutterstock

After police responded to Tori’s house earlier this year for a “disturbance,” a source told PEOPLE that the mother of five — she shares daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1, with husband Dean McDermott — “is in a tough place.”

“She can get very stressed,” the insider said about the 44-year-old, noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young children at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori. She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage,” said the source.

“She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider added. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”