Tori Spelling to Star in New Series Based on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Former Costar Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling is headed back to Beverly Hills!

Years after starring together on Beverly Hills, 90210, PEOPLE can share that the 44-year-old actress and longtime pal Jennie Garth are working on a new show based loosely on the series, which ran from 1990 to 2000, and was later rebooted as 90210 from 2008 to 2013.

The show is in development with CBS and will feature Spelling and Garth, 45, playing exaggerated version of themselves.

Although the series does not yet have a name, both women attended development meetings about the dramedy on Friday at the CBS Studio Center Lot near Los Angeles.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

RELATED: Tori Spelling Shares TBT with 90210 BFF Jennie Garth: ‘Best Friends Complete Each Other’

Documenting her productive day, Spelling shared a photo on social media of herself as she sat in a car on the CBS lot.

Alluding to why she was there, she captioned the snap, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

The news came just days after police were called to Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s home over a “disturbance.” Then, on Wednesday, the actor called the police to check up on his wife after she left their house, according to TMZ. Police reportedly surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California, while Spelling was inside. TMZ also obtained a video of McDermott standing outside the office, holding Beau.

TMZ reported that deputies who spoke to Spelling determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken. Police and Spelling did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

Although it’s been over a decade since Beverly Hills, 9010 went off the air, Spelling and Garth have remained close, and their friendship has evolved.

“Our kids are becoming friends which is really cool,” Spelling said in 2014 at The MOMS Denise Albert and Melissa Gerstein’s screening of their then-new show, ABC Family series Mystery Girls, as she explained how their friendship had come full circle.

Ron Galella/WireImage

In June of last year, Spelling celebrated National Best Friend day with a sweet tribute to her longtime pal.

Alongside a throwback photo of the pair, the actress spelled out all the reasons why Garth was her BFF.

“Someone who has seen you thru your bad years (teens, boyfriends, and hair) and your good years (marriage, motherhood, and middle age(?)) and still ❤’s you… that person is truly your best friend,” she wrote.

“I love you @jenniegarth,” Spelling continued. “You make me strong, and I make you soft. Best friends complete each other… #nationalbestfriendday.”