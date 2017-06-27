Ahead of welcoming her first child last month, Tori Roloff was worried about what her birth would be like.

“I kind of have always looked at birth as miserable,” Tori admits in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Little People, Big World‘s Tuesday night episode. “A C-section is just a different kind of miserable.”

While discussing the upcoming birth of baby Jackson — who was born May 12 — her husband Zach Roloff attempts to calm his wife’s fears.

“You’ll be okay baby. I’ll be by you,” he tells her.

“Are you going to look? Don’t look,” she says, pointing down at her belly. “I would suggest don’t look. I don’t care if you look down at the incision, but from what I’ve heard, I would suggest don’t look.”

But Zach is clearly interested in learning about (and seeing!) the birthing process.”Why?” he asks.

“They literally take your intestines out and put them on the table,” she explains to her husband.

Although Zach’s face initially expresses disgust over the thought, it quickly turns to a curios smile.

“That’s like a bucket list kind of thing,” he explains, and asks, “When will I ever be able to see someone’s intestines?”

While Tori leaves the decision of watching the doctors perform the procedure up to Zach, she does fear that he’ll “pass out.”

“I won’t pass out,” he tells her.

“Babe, you almost passed out getting a shot,” she reminds him.

Ultimately, Tori just wants her husband to be by her side to keep her breathing — and calm.

“You know what I don’t like? I’m told when I’m on the table getting prepped for surgery, they take you out of the room and prep you for surgery,” Tori says. “I’m not going to be about that life. Because if you leave my side, I’m not going to be calm.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.