Tori Roloff Shares Sweet 2-Month-Old Update About ‘Growing’ Baby Jackson

Baby Jackson Roloff is only 2 months old, but he is quickly learning what he does — and doesn’t — enjoy!

To commemorate her son hitting the two-month mark on Wednesday, new mom Tori Roloff shared a sweet update about Jackson.

“Our Baby J is two months old today! How?!” she began.

When it comes to the activities that he enjoys, Tori shared that “Baby j is sleeping a consistent 7 hours! 💤 Loves smiling at mom and dad! 🙂 Falls asleep during pool time 🏊 Gets excited when we change his diaper🙌🏼” and “LOVES bath time. 🛁.”

As for his dislikes, Jackson’s list was short — but very valid: “Hates being hungry. 🍼.”

“Jackson is 98th percentile for height and weighs over 12 pounds!👌🏼 Keep growin baby J!” Tori, 26, concluded.

Tori and husband Zach Roloff wed in July 2015 and announced in November that they were expecting. They welcomed Jackson on May 12; he weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the birth of their son, the Little People, Big World stars opened up about raising a son with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.