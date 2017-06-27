New Mom Tori Roloff Enjoys a Pool Day with Sleepy Baby Jackson

Tori Roloff is introducing her baby boy to some summertime fun!

A month after welcoming little Jackson Kyle into the world on May 12, the new mom enjoyed a pool day with her nearly 2-month-old on Sunday. But it appeared that little Jackson was a little bored, and might have preferred some nap time instead!

“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. 👶🏻💤💙 #zandtpartyofthree,” Tori, who sported a black one-piece bathing suit as she sat on the edge of the pool holding her yawning boy, captioned the sweet image shared to Instagram.

To celebrate her son turning a month old, the Little People, Big World star shared some sweet updates about her babe in an adorable Instagram post.

“He is eating and growing like a champ.💪🏼 Loves watching soccer with daddy. ⚽️Starting to find his voice. 🎤,” she wrote.

“Sleeps 5-6 hour stretches at night. 🙏🏼 Loves his Uncle Jacob. 💙” Tori continued about her son’s likes.

As for what baby Jackson doesn’t enjoy, she listed diaper changes and bath time as some of his least favorite activities.

“Hates having his diaper changed. 👎🏼 Tolerates bath time. 🛀,” she continued, and added, “Love you so much Baby J! #zandtpartyofthree.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after the birth of their son, Tori and husband Zach Roloff opened up about raising a son with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.