New Mom Tori Roloff ‘Can’t Wait to Meet’ Her ‘Sweet Niece’ as She Celebrates Pregnant Sister-in-Law Audrey

Tori Roloff is looking forward to her baby boy having a cousin!

Just four months after the new mom gave birth to her first child — son Jackson Kyle on May 12 — her sister-in-law Audrey will be adding some more pink to the Roloff family when she and husband Jeremy welcome their baby girl in September.

And to celebrate her baby girl’s upcoming arrival, mom-to-be Audrey was “showered with love” over the weekend with Tori (and Jackson!) by her side.

“I am so thankful to get to walk through this moment of life with my sister,” Tori, 26, captioned a photo of the sister-in-laws shared to Instagram Sunday.

“@audreyroloff you are going to make such a wonderful Mom. I can’t wait to meet my sweet niece and watch her and Jackson grow up together,” she continued.

“You looked stunning yesterday, and I hope you felt showered with love. 💕👶🏻 #babyroloff,” she wrote. “PS. Sorry J for blinding you for this picture. #momoftheyear.”

In the glowing photo, Audrey dons a floor-length white dress and cradles her sweet baby bump as Tori, who opted for a knee-length, off-the-shoulder black dress, holds one-month-old Jackson.

Audrey, who got engaged to Jeremy in March 2014 and married that September amid family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, announced in February that she and her husband were expecting their first child later this year.

“The secret is out… I’m going to be a dad!” Jeremy, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple holding up a miniature version of the hooded brown jackets they’re wearing, along with a series of ultrasound snapshots.

“The author and creator of life has entrusted us with our first child – wow. Inevitably this means some big exciting changes for us this year, we’re excited to embark on this journey and share it with you all,” added Jeremy, a photographer. “We’re praying for a healthy baby Roloff!”

And in April, the Oregon-based couple revealed their baby’s sex with their followers.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!!! This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness we are going to have a daughter💗,” Audrey wrote on Instagram.

“This whole pregnancy we thought it was a boy up until the last 3 weeks all signs pointed towards girl… so we both wore pink today, and we were right! Baby girl I hope and pray you have a head of curls and a heart of gold,” she continued in her sweet post.

For his part, Jeremy shared, “I can’t wait for this curly haired barefoot rompin overall wearin redhead to steal my heart – just like her mom did.”