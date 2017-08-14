'Jackson Is 3 Months Old!': Tori Roloff Shares Update About Her 'Smiley' Baby Boy

Zach and Tori Roloff have a “smiley” and active baby boy on their hands!

The Little People, Big World stars’ son turned 3 months on Saturday, and in the time since they welcomed him home from the hospital, baby Jackson is growing and getting more adventurous by the day.

In celebration of the three-month milestone, Tori shared an update about her firstborn — who loves bath time! — with her followers, which accompanied a sweet photo of Jackson stretching on a blanket.

“Jackson is 3 months old!” she wrote. “Baby J is so smiley these days! 😊 He loves having his hands in his mouth 🙌🏼.”

“Bath time is still our favorite time 🛀” she continued. “We’re up to 14 pounds! 💪🏼We’ve decided sleeping isn’t totally our thing 💤.”

“Jackson is reaching for things. He is also a professional hair grabber 👊🏼Baby J has also been moving and stretching like crazy!” she added, and concluded, “Keep growing little man! Mom and Dad love you! ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree.”

The couple, who wed in July 2015, announced in November that they were expecting, and welcomed Jackson on May 12. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the birth, Zach said there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his son, who, like him, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Males with achondroplasia grow to an average height of 4’4″ with a normal lifespan, and babies may have breathing problems and delays in muscle development.

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” said Tori, a kindergarten teacher. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”