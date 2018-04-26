Tori Bates Giggles Her Way Through Her Wedding Vows: 'It's Just Not Me to Be Perfect'

From the moment Tori Bates said her wedding vows, her marriage has been full of love — and laughter.

This past December, the 22-year-old Bringing Up Bates star tied the knot with Bobby Smith in Knoxville, Tennessee, and adorably giggled her way through the ceremony.

“It’s almost like tip-toeing through a minefield. You don’t know where or when, but somewhere along the line, something’s going to get tripped that’s just going to send her into uncontrollable laughter,” Smith says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the couple’s nuptials, which will be featured on Thursday’s episode of the UP TV series.

In the clip, Tori giggles multiple times while on stage at her winter wonderland-themed wedding, which was officiated by her father, Gil Bates. “You’re doing good, sweetheart,” he encourages her.

Though Tori admits that she felt a tinge of embarrassment while attendees watched her laugh throughout her vows, those moments were authentic to who she is.

“It was embarrassing. And then I was just like, I can’t believe this is happening on my wedding day. Of course it would,” she shares.

Says Tori: “The whole wedding, I was just honestly trying to make everything so perfect and do everything so perfect, and you know, when I started laughing, it’s just not me to be perfect.”

The wedding took place at Calvary Baptist Church, where the happy couple walked down the aisle surrounded by their family and friends — including the entire Duggar family — minus Jinger. In total, 700 people attended.

The church was decorated with Christmas trees, which were sourced from the Bates family farm. The trees were mounted in concrete and painted white before being lit in the church. Tori’s mom, Kelly Jo, was instrumental in the decorating.

“Today was more than we could ever hope for. It was the wedding of our dreams,” the couple told PEOPLE. “We’re so grateful to God for His love and the love and support we received from our family and friends that helped us celebrate this magical day. We couldn’t be happier about sharing the rest of our lives together.”

Tori’s wedding will be featured on Thursday’s episode of Bringing Up Bates, airing at 9 p.m. ET on UP TV.