Tori and Dean: 11 Years, 5 Kids and All the Ups and Downs In Between
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who share five children, tied the knot in 2006
Updated
2005
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott meet in Ottawa, Canada, while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder. Both are married to other people at the time: McDermott to his wife of over a decade, Mary Jo Eustace, and Spelling soon-to-be-separated from her husband Charlie Shanian.
2006
Less than a month after finalizing her divorce from Shanian, and following McDermott's split from Eustace, the stars marry in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7.
2007
On March 13, Spelling gives birth to the couple's first child, Liam. That same year, Spelling and McDermott's first reality television series, Tori & Dean: Inn Love, premieres on Oxygen. The show follows the couple as they run a bed and breakfast, Chateau La Rue, in Fallbrook, California.
2008
The McDermott family welcomes a second child and first daughter, Stella, on June 9. They also move back to Los Angeles after their stint as hotel-runners, and Tori & Dean: Inn Love is rebranded as Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.
2009
Spelling reconciles with mom Candy Spelling after years of feuding. "They have been in communications," McDermott tells PEOPLE. "Candy has seen the kids, which is what this is all about." In September, Tori is sent to the hospital with severe abdominal pain, but is released a few days later.
2010
The couple renews their vows in Beverly Hills in May, but has a scary moment two months later when Dean is admitted to the hospital with a punctured and collapsed lung after a dirt bike crash.
2011
Spelling gives birth to the couple's third child and second daughter, Hattie. One month later, she conceives their fourth child. A spin-off of Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood premieres on Oxygen, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, which chronicles the couple's venture into wedding planning. Spelling also opens up a boutique, InvenTORI, in Sherman Oaks, California.
2012
Pregnant with her fourth child, Spelling is hospitalized for three months due to placenta previa and excessive bleeding. She gives birth to son Finn in October, but is forced to undergo emergency surgery in the days after her C-section.
2013
There are rumors of trouble in Spelling and McDermott's marriage, which Spelling refutes. "It's just sad that our actual happiness would probably be deemed boring," she says. "I can handle [media scrutiny.] I always have. But don't do it to a man that has done nothing but loved me and our children. He has stood by me during the good times and held my hand through the darkest moments of my life." However, trouble does come later that year: The couple's show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, is cancelled by Oxygen and at the end of the year, McDermott cheats on Spelling.
2014
McDermott publicly admits to cheating; when it happened, she was home with their four children, celebrating the holidays. In January, he checks himself into rehab to "address some health and personal issues," he says in a statement to PEOPLE. The infidelity is addressed later in the year on the family's new reality show, True Tori. "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before," he says of his transgressions. "You were at a Christmas event, and I was f––king around. That's disgusting. That's disgusting." Later in the year, Spelling confirms that the two are working through their issues. "It's something that's going to take time to get through," she tells PEOPLE.
2015
The couple continues to work on their marriage, and according to McDermott, things improve. "What we went through publicly, I learned a lot, I wouldn't do it again, at the end of the day we're together, we're happy and we're working on our relationship and we have a beautiful family and a beautiful life," he said. "It all worked out in the end." He also expresses a desire to take their relationship off television.
2016
McDermott proposes to Spelling for the third time during a family trip to Paris, and in October, they announce that they are expecting their fifth child. "The doctor said that considering everything that happened the last time, this is a miracle baby that Tori got pregnant and that it's okay," McDermott tells PEOPLE, sharing that so far, Tori is healthy.
2016
The reality star and her husband are slapped with a tax lien by the state of California. The married couple owes a tax lien for $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July.
In March, Spelling cleared up reports of financial trouble after credit card company American Express sued her in January for failing to pay her outstanding balance of $37,981.97 since summer 2015.
The mother of four explains that the rumors started after she wrote her 2013 book, Spelling It Like It Is. “I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too, we make mistakes, too,” she tells PEOPLE. “We’re not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn’t work out … and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me!”
She adds, “We’re not bankrupt, we’re not struggling, we’re fine!”
2017
Three years after McDermott's cheating scandal, Spelling gets candid about the new phase of the couple's relationship, which they reached following the birth of son Beau.
“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” Spelling tells PEOPLE in December.
2018
On March 1, police responds to a "disturbance" call at Spelling's Los Angeles home, PEOPLE confirms. LAPD officer Rosario Herrera says police received a "call for service" at 7:17 a.m. to Spelling's Woodland Hills address. The nature of the disturbance is not yet known.
Officer Drake Madison tells PEOPLE that the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who made the call. According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a "female" with a possible "mental illness."
TMZ reports that Spelling called police because she thought there was someone breaking into her house, but it turned out to be her husband coming home.
A source tells PEOPLE this past year has been tough on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. “She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually,” the insider adds. “Tori and Dean have their ups and downs, but they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”
