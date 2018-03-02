Tori and Dean: 11 Years, 5 Kids and All the Ups and Downs In Between

2016

The reality star and her husband are slapped with a tax lien by the state of California. The married couple owes a tax lien for $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July.

In March, Spelling cleared up reports of financial trouble after credit card company American Express sued her in January for failing to pay her outstanding balance of $37,981.97 since summer 2015.

The mother of four explains that the rumors started after she wrote her 2013 book, Spelling It Like It Is. “I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too, we make mistakes, too,” she tells PEOPLE. “We’re not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn’t work out … and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me!”

She adds, “We’re not bankrupt, we’re not struggling, we’re fine!”