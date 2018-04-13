Tonya Harding is trading ice skates for dancing shoes — and many Dancing with the Stars fans aren’t too happy about it.

On Friday morning, ABC revealed the 10 former athletes who will compete on the Athletes edition of the reality dance competition series, premiering April 30.

After audiences learned that 47-year-old Harding, a former professional ice skater, was signed on to compete with pro dancer Sasha Farber on season 26, they took to Twitter to express their thoughts — many of which were not in favor of the controversial Olympian.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“Why is tonya Harding on DWTS. no one likes her,” one Twitter user wrote.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“This might be the fist time since DWTS has been on that i refuse to watch. I will never watch anything that promotes Tonya Harding…and I’m really bummed because i like so many of the other athletes that will be in this season,” tweeted another.

“Instead of the show being called #DWTS, it should be called ‘Dancing with the criminals.’ They choose Tonya Harding for the lineup,” tweeted another. “Who’s next? O.J? Lol.”

Why is tonya Harding on DWTS. no one likes her 😩 — Destiny (@tbhdessy) April 13, 2018

The fact that Tonya Harding is being accepted back in public life makes me think Weinstein, Spacey and the rest are going to be back. It's a matter of when. — Ben Krasnow (@bckrasnow) April 13, 2018

WHY ARE WE VALIDATING TONYA HARDING BY PUTTING HER ON DANCING WITH THE STARS???? — jaden (@MsJadenRussell) April 13, 2018

Oh man. I may have to start watching Dancing With The Stars just to see you. Gonna need to skip the Tonya Harding parts though. — Donnelle (@Donnell36962828) April 13, 2018

This might be the fist time since DWTS has been on that i refuse to watch. I will never watch anything that promotes Tonya Harding…and I'm really bummed becausei like so many of the other athletes that will be in this season. 😞 — Staci McGuire (@madtier) April 13, 2018

Skipping @DancingABC this season due to Tonya Harding being on the show. Stop supporting bad people. — Sigh (@TheRealRedmack) April 13, 2018

Instead of the show being called #DWTS, it should be called “Dancing with the criminals.”

They choose Tonya Harding for the lineup.. Who’s next? O.J? Lol — Jocelyn Gonzales (@__JocelynRenee) April 13, 2018

This Tonya Harding redemption narrative is stupid. — Bryan Garcia (@BryanUF) April 13, 2018

I am not happy at all that Tonya Harding will be on #DWTS . I may have to sit this one out. #gma — Ethereal (@yldrose) April 13, 2018

I think whoever thought to put Tonya Harding on dancing with the stars was just hoping there’d be another knee bashing — randi clarke (@randeye15) April 13, 2018

I was so excited for this season of #DWTS … until I saw that Tonya Harding is on the lineup✋🏼

What if she isn’t winning, and then decides to bust someone else’s knee? — Jocelyn Gonzales (@__JocelynRenee) April 13, 2018

Boycott #DWTS for bringing in Tonya Harding. — Greg Oose (@greg_oose) April 13, 2018

#DWTS Who is #TonyaHarding's agent?! #Bravo! Three more years and who knows the nation might be ready for #OJSimpson — PolSciEconSalsa (@PolSciEconSalsa) April 13, 2018

PLease tell me @DancingABC that rumors of Tonya Harding being on your show are false. If you add any more to her 15 minutes of fame you are terrible. — ayla c (@ayla123_ayla) April 13, 2018

Tonya Harding’s redemption tour continues, this time on #DWTS. Shameful. — Dave Falvey (@Falvitus) April 13, 2018

I refuse to watch any show with Tonya Harding. — Amy Feld (@AmyFeld) April 13, 2018

Controversy around Harding began in 1994. Seven weeks before the 1994 Olympic Winter Games, Harding’s skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan, was clubbed on the knee by an assailant. A man later identified as Shane Stant struck Kerrigan in the knee with a baton after she walked off the ice in January of that year, during practice for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Though she was injured and briefly withdrew from competition to recuperate, Kerrigan was well enough to compete in the Olympics, where she earned a silver medal in women’s singles while Harding came in eighth.

The attack was arranged by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, along with Brian Sean Griffith (then named Shawn Eckardt) and his friend Derrick Smith, who drove the getaway car.

RELATED VIDEO: Tonya Harding ‘Was Involved Up to Her Neck’ in the Nancy Kerrigan Attack, Says Oregon DA

Gillooly and Eckhart pleaded guilty to racketeering for their involvement in the incident. Gillooly was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of $100,000. Eckardt, Stant and Smith were sentenced to 18 months each in prison with no fines.

Harding denied having any involvement in the attack but pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution. She had to pay a $160,000 fine and was sentenced to three years’ probation and 500 hours community service.

In addition, she was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.