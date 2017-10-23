Scandal's Tony Goldwyn Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed By a Man in Hollywood: 'I Thought It Was My Fault'

Tony Goldwyn is praising Lupita Nyong’o for her bravery — and coming forward with his own sexual harassment story.

On Friday, the Scandal actor took to Twitter to thank the 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein. In an emotional op-ed published in The New York Times last week, she detailed a series of alleged uncomfortable encounters — including him allegedly asking her for a massage — with the movie mogul dating back to her days at the Yale School of Drama.

“I read Lupita’s piece in The New York Times this morning, and I was so horrified and moved by it. This is about awareness. … This is not a new thing,” Goldwyn, 57, told Access Hollywood at the GLSEN Awards on Friday about why he publicly praised the actress. (“TY @Lupita_Nyongo ! Women need to know your brothers have your backs. Real men aren’t ‘like that.’ End the silence,” he tweeted.)

TY @Lupita_Nyongo ! Women need to know your brothers have your backs. Real men aren’t “like that.” End the silence. https://t.co/ECTKUJIGqz — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) October 20, 2017

“It’s something that we all need to take responsibility for. The predators in our society and the abusers and the harassers are a small portion of men. But as a man, I feel that me and my brothers need to step up and let women know that we’ve got their backs,” he said. “I just thought that was really brave, and Lupita’s story was horrible.”

Goldwyn, who stars as President Fitzgerald Grant in the ABC drama, sympathized with 34-year-old Nyong’o’s experience and revealed that he was a victim of sexual harassment during his time in acting school.

“It happened to me. When I was literally Lupita’s age, in my last year of acting school, it happened to me by a man, and it wasn’t as extended and awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing. It was the casting couch, and I didn’t understand quite what was going on, what was happening — I thought it was my fault. I thought I was misunderstanding the situation,” Goldwyn said. “And only afterwards did I realize what had happened. It took me a couple of years to get over it. … It was similar to how I got out of the situation.”

(In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Weinstein said the movie mogul “has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show Eclipsed.”)

Added Goldwyn: “And for a woman, it’s something that women have to deal with in every situation, in every industry with power — with powerful men.”

Weinstein, 65, was fired from his powerhouse film studio, The Weinstein Company, earlier this month after eight women spoke out against him in the New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter. The women speaking out on their negative personal encounters with Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Cara Delevingne. More than 40 women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations, including multiple allegations of assault.

Following the initial Times report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that his former company was subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General. The Weinstein Company will have to turn over various records as part of an investigation into whether officials at the company violated state civil rights law or New York City human rights laws.

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear. If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know,” New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

The Attorney General is asking for all documents relating to official or unofficial complaints of sexual harassment or other discriminations at the company. It is also looking for records on how the complaint was handled and if there was a settlement as well as what the company’s criteria for hiring was.

