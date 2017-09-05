Tony Gets Caught Cheating on Girlfriend with Camila on The Challenge: XXX

Tony Raines is getting into some trouble on The Challenge: XXX — again.

The Real World: Skeletons alum came into the season as a father of two with a girlfriend back home, but he might not end it that way. In the exclusive clip above, the reality star makes out with fellow contestant Camila Nakagawa on the back of the cast bus as they make their way back to their Cartagena, Colombia, house after a night out. The two are much cozier this time around after getting kicked off The Challenge: Rivals III for a drunken fight when they were partnered up.

And his fellow competitors are calling him out.

“What are you doing, Tony?!” Cara Maria Sobello says in the clip. “You’re the one with the mom and the kid at home and this is what you’re gonna do on national television?”

My daughters held a meeting to discuss damage control for my latest outburst on The Challenge. After the meeting they suggested I post this pic and give myself a timeout. A post shared by Tony MTV (@t_raines) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Raines has had his fair share of scandals on and off the show after also cheating on his Real World costar Madison Walls-Channing while on his first season of The Challenge in 2015. Walls-Channing found out she was pregnant with Raines’ child shortly after they broke up and gave birth to his first daughter, 16-month-old Harper.

The reality star is also parent to 9-month-old Isla Rose with high school sweetheart Alyssa Giacone — his “skeleton” that came back to haunt him during his stay in the Real World house. Raines was still dating Giacone when he shot this season of The Challenge, but it seems the two may have broken up after rumors of his hookup with Nakagawa.

Beautiful Saturday afternoon with these lil' ladies @alyssamgiacone A post shared by Tony MTV (@t_raines) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

“I think people think they sit in the back of the bus and they somehow turn invisible,” record champ Johnny Devenanzio sums up. “Just cause you’re drunk doesn’t mean you’re invisible!”

The Challenge: XXX airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.