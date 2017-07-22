Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are taking it back to the ’60s.

The couple is bringing their comedy chops to The Tonight Show on Friday night in this PEOPLE exclusive look at a new “First Drafts of Rock” sketch starring them and Jimmy Fallon .

Portraying the folk singing group Peter, Paul and Mary, the trio sang Bob Dylan’s famous “Blowin’ in the Wind,” while switching out the lyrics.

“How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?” Sedgwick croons.

“How blurry must a gorilla photo be to be confused with Bigfoot?” Bacon sings.

“How could you clap without hurting yourself if you were Captain Hook?” Fallon joins in.

“The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. The answer is blowin’ in the wind,” they sing together.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.