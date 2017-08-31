Tom D'Agostino Is Not Seeing Ex-Girlfriend After Split from Luann de Lesseps: Source

No “Girl Code” broken here.

Despite rumors that Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps‘ estranged husband Tom D’Agostino is seeing a woman from his past (and within her own social circle) less than a month after announcing their divorce, an insider tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.

“It’s not true,” a source says of reports that D’Agostino has reconnected romantically with old flame Missy Tool. “They’re just friends.”

D’Agostino, 50, and de Lesseps, 52, tied the knot Dec. 31 in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony after a whirlwind courtship. As seen on RHONY, friends warned the countess that her beau wasn’t ready to commit. (He was photographed kissing another woman at New York’s Regency Hotel the day before their engagement party.)

Even after the wedding, signs pointed to trouble: During the season finale, businessman D’Agostino joked to Tool that he felt like a “dog with a collar” before removing his microphone.

The couple announced Aug. 3 that they’re divorcing.

“We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” de Lesseps tweeted.

The reality star will open up about their marital troubles in a sit-down with Bravo exec/host Andy Cohen on Sept. 6.