Tom D’Agostino Breaks Silence on Divorce from Luann de Lesseps

Tom D’Agostino is addressing his split from Luann de Lesseps for the first time.

“I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together,” Tom, 50, told E! News on Wednesday.

“The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great reality TV story line,” he continued, adding, “I wish Luann much happiness and love.”

After seven months of marriage, de Lesseps, 52, tweeted Aug. 3 that she and D’Agostino were splitting.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” she tweeted.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about the divorce in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

“This has been one of the toughest times of my life — that, and getting divorced the first time,” says de Lesseps, 52, who was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years.

“I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail,” she adds. “I wake up at night, and my bed feels empty now that he’s gone.”

Despite the split, she is remaining “optimistic” with the help of her two children: daughter Victoria, 22, and son Noel, 20.

“They’ve really been there for me,” she says. “Victoria goes to yoga with me; my son comes home just to be with me. They’ve been very understanding and supportive and just have my back.”

Although the Bravo personality is working on “reconnecting” with herself, she isn’t closed off to love — and potentially marriage — in the future.

“I choose to see the good in people, not the negative,” says de Lesseps. “I’m shamelessly optimistic. As for getting married again? Never say never. But I’d definitely be more cautious next time.”

