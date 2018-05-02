How Roseanne Barr's Ex-Husband Tom Arnold Hopes to End Donald Trump's Presidency

Donald Trump has been in the presidency for nearly a year-and-a-half — and for Tom Arnold, that is long enough.

Arnold has been vocal about his dislike of President Trump, and now he’s doing something about it. On Wednesday, Viceland announced that the actor will star in new series The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, an eight-episode series that will premiere later this year.

“Nobody thought I could ever be an investigative journalist, but then again, nobody thought Donald Trump could be President,” Arnold, 59, says in a press release. “Let’s hope this marks the end of both our new careers.”

The show will follow Arnold “as he uses his network of connections to search for the truth behind” Trump’s recordings, including Apprentice outtakes and Miss Universe footage.

Tom Arnold Shane McCauley/Courtesy Viceland

“Along the way, Arnold will look into the network of powerful people and companies who have kept these revelatory and potentially damaging recordings under lock-and-key,” the release states about the series, which will feature veteran journalists.

Although the subject matter is serious, the show is guaranteed to deliver some laughter: “This is All the President’s Men by way of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Equal parts political intrigue and investigation with show business nonsense and family matters.”

For any potential whistleblowers or sources, Viceland has also set up a secure website where footage or any leads can be sent.

Although Arnold isn’t a fan of 71-year-old Trump, he extended his support to ex-wife Roseanne Barr — a vocal supporter of the president — at the end of March. Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990-94, sat down and reviewed the Roseanne reboot — and recommended that audiences give it a chance.

Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold Kypros/Getty

“Bottom line: If you want to watch a show because it’s the voice of your political point of view, right or left, do not watch the Roseanne reboot. You’ll be disappointed. But if you’re a fan of the original Roseanne, especially the glory years — you know, the ‘Tom Arnold years’ — this is as good as it’s going to get,” he wrote in a review for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Roseanne has done everything from pulling my hair transplants immediately after surgery to saying I had a 3-inch penis on SNL, so I figure if I can give the show another shot, maybe other people could too,” he said.

Arnold also appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that he warned Arnold Schwarzenegger not to replace Trump as host of Celebrity Apprentice, telling the actor and former governor that Trump “will f— you over.”