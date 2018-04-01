Todd Kraines Jokes About 'Extremely Uncomfortable' Scott Disick Prank in Hilarious PSA

Before pulling off an April Fools’ day gag, Todd Kraines is asking potential pranksters to think first of the effect on their victims.

The longtime family friend of the Kardashians was often impersonated by Scott Disick — with the help of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian — on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in phone calls that confused the hell out of Kris Jenner.

But in a special PSA for E! News, Kraines warns that being the butt of a joke has haunted him for years.

“Hi. I’m Todd Kraines and you literally would know me from one thing and one thing only,” he says. “In honor of April Fools’ Day, I’m here to bring awareness to the consequences seemingly harmless pranks can have on people’s lives — not just for a day, but forever. So f—– up man.”

He adds in the E! clip, “The Todd Kraines prank placed me in an extremely, extremely uncomfortable situation. Kris would call me asking if I was behind these pranks and I had no idea what the hell was going on. Do I need to call the FBI? Was someone using my name? Identity theft is a serious crime.”

Kraines has a stern warning for anyone ready to pull a fast one of their pals.

“This April Fools’ day, believe nothing and trust no one more than any other day,” he says. “Think before you prank and the aftermath could be eternally viral.”

For just a bit of revenge, Kraines calls up Kourtney in the E! clip to get the scoop on the long-running game.

“When that whole thing was going on, like did you guys ever think about how it would affect my life?” he asks, to which the reality stars admits, “No.”

She goes on to share that it started during a Mexican getaway and wasn’t Disick’s idea. In fact, her ex-boyfriend had never even met Kraines when he started making the phone calls.