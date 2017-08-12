Todd Chrisley Wishes Daughter Savannah a Happy Birthday With This Sweet Tribute: ‘How I Love This Girl’

Happy birthday, Savannah Chrisley!

Todd Chrisley‘s daughter celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday and received several well-wishes from her family members on Instagram.

Oh how I love this girl @savannahchrisley Happy Birthday my sweet girl! I am so proud to be your dad! #cantbelieveyouare20 #happybirthday A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Her father posted a sweet birthday message, complete with a photo gallery of the two, writing in the caption, “Oh how I love this girl @savannahchrisley Happy Birthday my sweet girl! I am so proud to be your dad! #cantbelieveyouare20 #happybirthday.”

Savannah’s boyfriend, Luke Kennard, also posted a birthday message on Instagram, even though it seemed the couple spent the day apart.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Wish I was there to celebrate with you. I hope you have the best day and I can't wait to see you again! 😍 A post shared by Luke Kennard (@lukekennard5) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Wish I was there to celebrate with you. I hope you have the best day and I can’t wait to see you again!” Kennard, 21, wrote in the caption.

The reality star spent the day with among friends, as seen on her Instagram.

Birthday celebrations with my bestfriend!!! @collinscromie @michaelcromie A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Good friend Collins Bradshaw Cromie shared a touching message about Savannah, writing, “Most people only know you from afar and make assumptions about your heart, motives and personality.”

“I’m here to say that you have a heart of gold, the funniest, goofiest, most genuine personality and the purest of pure motives in everything you do,” Cromie continued. “To know you is to love you! Happy happy birthday @savannahchrisley !!!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you ALL DAY!”

Recently, Todd defended his daughter’s relationship with Kennard after reports that they had split.

“So proud of these two and how they NEVER listen to the noise,” he wrote. “@lukekennard5 @savannahchrisley I hope you guys are having an amazing time.”

Alongside the message, Todd shared a photo of the young couple, who are currently vacationing in the Cayman Islands for Savannah’s upcoming birthday.

Savannah — who stars on Chrisley Knows Best with her father and family — and Kennard confirmed they were dating back in June. Kennard was just selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft.