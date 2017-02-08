Todd Chrisley Embraces Gay Rumors: ‘I’m Never Going to Have a Drought’

Todd Chrisley isn’t offended by the ongoing queries about his sexuality.

In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show on Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star addressed rumors that he hasn’t come out of the closet and admitted that it doesn’t bother him that people continue to ask about his sexuality.

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Chrisley, 47, said on the radio program, “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

The Atlanta millionaire has been married to his wife, Julie, 44, for almost 21 years and is the father of five children: Lindsie, 27, Kyle, 25, Chase, 20, Savannah, 19, and Grayson, 10. But although the reality star has heard rumblings about his sexuality for years, Chrisley says the speculation is only positive for him — and his wife.

“I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me,” said Chrisley, who added, “And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You on the other hand might. But Todd will never have a drought.”

Ahead of his reality show’s March 2014 premiere date, the USA Network star said about rumors that he’s gay: “There’s no coming out. … What you see is what you get. I am what I am. Other people’s opinions of me are just not my business.”

At the time, Chrisley said he’s proudly flamboyant and unabashedly enthusiastic about fashion.

“So what?” he said, noting that a man tweeted a message to him asking, “When are you going to come out of the closet?”

“I said, ‘I don’t live in a closet, but if you’d like me to escort you out of yours I’m happy to do so.’ All of a sudden the Tweet went away and he took it down because I flipped the script on him,” said Chrisley.

Chrisley Knows Best returns for a new season on Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.