Todd Chrisley knows best — especially when it comes to his daughter’s romance.

The reality TV star defended daughter Savannah Chrisley‘s relationship with 21-year-old basketball star Luke Kennard on Instagram Tuesday amid reports that the pair had broken up.

“So proud of these two and how they NEVER listen to the noise,” wrote Todd, 48. “@lukekennard5 @savannahchrisley I hope you guys are having an amazing time.”

Alongside the message, Todd shared a photo of the young couple, who are currently vacationing in the Cayman Islands for Savannah’s upcoming birthday.

Savannah — who stars on Chrisley Knows Best with her father and family — and Kennard confirmed they were dating back in June. Kennard was just selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

This week, Kennard wrote on Instagram of the birthday girl, “She’s mine.”

She's mine 😍 and it's her birthday week! So excited to celebrate in the Caymans. Many more to come with you😘 A post shared by Luke Kennard (@lukekennard5) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Savannah told PEOPLE in early July that she was excited about her new relationship, and that both she and Kennard knew how to make each other a priority.

“We make time for each other and we both understand each other’s careers,” Chrisley said during a conversation about her first clothing line, Faith Over Fear. “We can go months without seeing each other and it would be okay. It’s just the understanding that we both have that our careers come first — I mean it’s pretty great.”