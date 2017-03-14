Todd Chrisley Breaks Down in Tears over Savannah's Car Accident: I'm Not Going 'to Bury a Child'

Todd Chrisley can’t control his emotions while trying to show daughter Savannah Chrisley how devastating her scary January car accident could have been.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd and wife Julie Chrisley decide to take their teenage daughter to see her wrecked car so she’ll understand “just how serious it was.”

Arriving at the lot with some of the other Chrisley family members in tow, Todd gets emotional while coming face-to-face with the front of his daughter’s destroyed vehicle.

“Savannah do you understand the severity of this?” asks Todd. “Literally, right now, we could be dealing with a whole other situation than what we’re dealing with.”

The 19-year-old had lost control of her car after her floor mat got stuck behind the pedals and she hit a guardrail. Savannah was left with a broken vertebrae, cuts, bruises and pain throughout her body.

“I have asked each and every one of my children to not put me in a situation where I’ve got to bury a child,” Todd continues. “I don’t care about the car, that can be replaced. But you cannot be replaced in my heart.”

“You are my child, I love you with my heart and soul and I’m not gonna bury you because God did not send me here equipped to do that,” he says. “Do you understand that? I’m not doing this anymore with you, do you hear me? You could have been dead, Savannah.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA Network.