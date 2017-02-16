Todd Chrisley Breaks Down over Savannah's Car Crash: 'I'm Not Going to Bury You'

They’re back!

In an exclusive preview at the return of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley and his family are up to their hilarious shenanigans yet again — they’ve even welcomed two new members to the family.

“Chase got a new dog,” Todd says in the clip while cameras pan to an adorable grey French bulldog.

Then there’s Grayson, who also got a new pet, sort of.

“You volunteered to babysit a rat?” his dad asks. “Look at it climbing!”

Aside from all the fun and quirkiness of the Chrisleys, this season will also feature Savannah‘s terrifying car accident just last month. The 19-year-old crashed her car into a guardrail after a floor mat became caught behind her pedals. She was rushed to the hospital and suffered a broken vertebrae.

Cameras were rolling just days after the accident and show the family going to look at Savannah’s damaged car.

“You are my child, and I’m not going to bury you, because God did not send me here equipped to do that,” Todd tearfully tells his daughter.

“My life has just gone to hell in a hand basket,” he tells his wife in another scene. “I need to get this zoo under control, I feel like Dr. Dolittle.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on USA.