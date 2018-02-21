The Today Show Goes for Gold — and Korean Beer! Behind the Scenes of the Winter Olympics

THE MAN OF THE HOUR

Kotb and Guthrie snag a selfie with Adam Rippon. The first openly gay man to compete for America in the Winter Olympics (followed soon after by freeskier Gus Kenworthy), the 28-year-old helped the U.S. bring home a bronze medal in the figure skating team competition — and became a social media sensation along the way.

"It's a contagious feeling, being here, because you have these athletes and you know you're watching an event performed by the best of the best," says Guthrie.

"And you know when they're done with that moment, their life likely has changed forever," adds Kotb. "They may have just gone from a 'Who's that?' to a household name."