The Today Show Goes for Gold — and Korean Beer! Behind the Scenes of the Winter Olympics
The NBC anchors shared their photo diary with PEOPLE
More
1 of 11
U-S-A! U-S-A!
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker cheer on Team USA.
"There's something about being in the arenas and watching all these flags that everyone's flying," Kotb, 53, tells PEOPLE. "Sometimes you think in those kind of cavernous places, it's hard to feel what's going on. I've got tell you — you feel everything that's happening. It's electric. It's electric when an American is performing, and when a Korean is performing, it's incredible."
"The home crowd goes wild," adds Guthrie, 46. "They just bring down the house."
2 of 11
SHARING IS CARING
Roker, 63, and Craig Melvin, 38, enjoy a classic Korean dish.
3 of 11
DINNER FOR TWO...
The new co-anchor pair are all smiles at dinner.
4 of 11
... AND A BREW!
Guthrie cracks open a Korean beer. Cheers!
5 of 11
EXPLORING THE SIGHTS
Roker strikes a pose in Seoul.
6 of 11
BIRD'S-EYE VIEW
Roker and Melvin overlook the surroundings Seoul.
7 of 11
LESLIE JONES IS IN THE HOUSE
The Saturday Night Live star poses for a selfie on set with Roker.
Jones, 50, is an official contributor to NBC's coverage of the games. Appearing on TV and digital platforms, she has been covering live events, meeting athletes and sharing her overall enthusiasm for Team USA.
8 of 11
THE MAN OF THE HOUR
Kotb and Guthrie snag a selfie with Adam Rippon. The first openly gay man to compete for America in the Winter Olympics (followed soon after by freeskier Gus Kenworthy), the 28-year-old helped the U.S. bring home a bronze medal in the figure skating team competition — and became a social media sensation along the way.
"It's a contagious feeling, being here, because you have these athletes and you know you're watching an event performed by the best of the best," says Guthrie.
"And you know when they're done with that moment, their life likely has changed forever," adds Kotb. "They may have just gone from a 'Who's that?' to a household name."
9 of 11
THE COMEBACK STORY
Kotb and Guthrie interview Nathan Chen on set. Last week, the 18-year-old U.S. figure skater landed a historic six quadruple jump after back-to-back disappointments in his first two Olympic skates.
"I mean, if you want to know what a class act is ..." says Kotb. "This guy, in front of the world, probably had one of his worst performances — and then the next day had one of his best performances. He showed us what redemption is."
10 of 11
GIRL POWER
Kotb and Guthrie pose for a selfie with ice skating champ turned commentator Tara Lipinski, 35.
11 of 11
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Guthrie overlooks the downhill slope with Lindsey Vonn. The decorated, 33-year-old American skier earned bronze in the women's alpine downhill final — medaling for the first time in eight years.
