Today's Savannah Guthrie Extends a 'Big Welcome' to Megyn Kelly as She Makes Her Move to NBC News

Savannah Guthrie is extending a “big welcome” to Megyn Kelly as she makes her move to NBC News.

Following the announcement Tuesday morning that the Kelly File anchor would be leaving her post at Fox News for a new role at NBC, the Today co-host congratulated the Settle for More author on her new position and welcomed her to the network where Kelly will soon soon join her as a colleague.

“Big welcome to @megynkelly – awesome get for @NBCNews!! May I not be nine months pregnant in the next picture we take side-by-side!” Guthrie, 45, tweeted alongside a photo of Kelly and herself prior to leaving the Today show on maternity leave.

Big welcome to @megynkelly – awesome get for @NBCNews!! May I not be nine months pregnant in the next picture we take side-by-side! pic.twitter.com/Sg63G6Y2wE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 3, 2017

NBC’s Chuck Todd, Fox’s Janice Dean and Mindy Finn also joined in on extending congratulatory messages to Kelly on her move to the new network.

Welcome @megynkelly! No disrespect to others, but hope you are already realizing, there's no place like NBC. Can't wait to work together — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 3, 2017

Congrats to @megynkelly. I admire her grit and willingness to go against the grain. Look forward to watching her on NBC. — Mindy Finn (@mindyfinn) January 3, 2017

As first reported by The New York Times, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack offered Kelly a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and also a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

In a memo to the NBC News team obtained by PEOPLE, Lack wrote, “Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career. She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

After news broke of her departure, Kelly took to social media. “I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge.”

Kelly’s last day on Fox will be Friday, Jan. 7, her spokeswoman Leslee Dart told CNNMoney.