It’s transformation Tuesday at the Today show studio!

On Tuesday’s taping of the morning show, hosts Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer were bit by their fashionable pasts. While on the topic of schools assigning prom dates, the three co-hosts’ old prom photos appeared on a large screen.

“That’s not nice,” Lauer, 59, said of seeing his throwback snap. “That’s not nice.”

Then came Guthrie’s fashionable photo, but it wasn’t a prom snap.

“That’s 9th grade winter dance, I was never invited to my prom,” she admitted. “So I would have liked the prom draw.”

As for Dreyer, 35, she attended the big high school dance in a stunning white gown, saying, “Awe, that’s pretty.”

From Coinage: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

Guthrie wasn’t the only one who didn’t attend the dance. Carson Daly revealed he too didn’t go to prom, but he weighed in on the topic of assigned prom dates, saying, “I liked the idea of getting kids out of their comfort zones.”

“I think that part’s great,” Daly, 43, continued. “But it does feel a little bit weird, the forcing of the arrangement.”

Though Guthrie, 45, wasn’t asked to prom, she weighed in on the topic, saying, “Once you’re there it’s not like you’re locked to that person, you can mix and mingle but I like that it involves everyone.”

“Again, not asked to prom so I think it’s explained,” she told her co-hosts.

Today airs weekday mornings (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.